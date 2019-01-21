Hopes on Kumbh

Fifteen, or twenty million devotees took a dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj on Makar Sankaranti which was on Tuesday, January 15. Assuming that these are not kids, and also assuming that one-third of these were women and elders, the number implies that about 2.5 per cent of India's labour force was on the banks of the Ganga taking a holy dip.

Estimates suggest that 150 million would visit Prayagraj for the Kumbh mela over the 48 days from January 15 through March 4. This could imply that about a quarter of India's labour force would be visiting Prayagraj over about ten ...