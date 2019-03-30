Hopping from hope to hope

Once in a while I give in to the great temptation to say “I told you so”. In early April 2014, I predicted that the BJP would win 31-32 per cent of vote share in the upcoming general elections on the basis of its two-pronged campaign.

In 2014, the BJP committed itself to delivering great infrastructure and employment opportunities, while at the same time, committing to refashioning India’s cultural DNA to mesh with the RSS model. The former commitment was designed to pull in new vote share while the latter ensured that the faithful remained committed to the vision of a ...