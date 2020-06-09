Housing for workers

As a consequence of the sudden and swift imposition of a complete national lockdown in India at the end of March, many migrant workers found themselves far away from their homes at the same time as employment opportunities and payment dried up in their cities of adoption. Naturally, many of them tried to get back home after landlords threw out worker-tenants as soon as the lockdown was announced.

But when normal transport was unavailable, some took the road and walked; others were stuffed into unpleasant holding camps. The concern is increasing that these unfortunate circumstances, ...