How a bad loan farce gets another rerun

A new year, a new central bank governor. Yet the first salvo to come out of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy arsenal in 2019 is an encouragement of good old “extend and pretend” lending.

Banks and shadow banks are being allowed a one-time restructuring of loans of up to Rs 25 crore ($3.6 million) to micro, small and medium enterprises that were in default on January 1, without having to mark them as nonperforming, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday. Lenders are being given an extension of 15 months (up to March 31, 2020) to pretend that these stressed ...