How Airbnb & Etsy became crucibles of humanity

Quentin Quarantino has put his Instagram account to good use earlier too. Primarily for crowdfunding. A day after hostilities broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Quarantino shared an idea on Instagram to support Ukrainians by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb.

Twenty-four hours later, hundreds of people were heeding his call and booking on Airbnbs in Ukraine as a way to send urgent monetary help and assistance to people in the hard-hit, war torn country. Ever since, Airbnb hosts in Ukraine are being flooded with bookings from people all over the world who have no plans to visit. It is ...