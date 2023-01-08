How countries treat their ultra-rich

In the recent period, some rich and powerful people have faced trouble in countries such as the US, Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia. When the rule of law is lacking, wealth protects the rich when it comes to threats from goons and other rich people. But they are not protected from the state. The richest people are at the greatest risk. The life strategies of the wealthy are reshaped by this problem. This is an additional channel of influence shaping the third globalisation, which inhibits the possibilities for low rule-of-law countries.