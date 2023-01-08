How countries treat their ultra-rich

In the recent period, some rich and powerful people have faced trouble in countries such as the US, Russia, China, and Saudi Arabia. When the rule of law is lacking, wealth protects the rich when it comes to threats from goons and other rich people. But they are not protected from the state. The richest people are at the greatest risk. The life strategies of the wealthy are reshaped by this problem. This is an additional channel of influence shaping the third globalisation, which inhibits the possibilities for low rule-of-law countries.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 22:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU