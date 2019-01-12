How cricket has changed over the years

In a happy coincidence, Kapil Dev celebrated his 60th birthday as India won its first cricket Test series in Australia. Kapil's heroic effort more than 30 years ago was responsible for India's first series tie in Australia when he hobbled through a match-winning spell. He also played a leading role in the 1983 World Cup win.

That was the start of India’s long-running love affair with cricket. Before that, it had been an infatuation, with hockey the preferred passion. Thanks to Jagmohan Dalmia's marketing, and a bunch of corporates getting onto the bandwagon, India ...