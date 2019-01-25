How entrepreneurs learn

“We’d like to inculcate start-up or entrepreneurial thinking inside our firm.” One hears this refrain a lot these days from big established firms across industries. That’s a shift from four years ago, when CEOs of large established firms would struggle to understand the mindset of young start-up founders.

And at Nasscom events, it was equally common to see start-up founders being mobbed by young techies. And the same audience would promptly leave the hall if a CEO of a large, successful software company came in to present. We’ve obviously travelled a fair ...