How Indian IT can drive global innovation

Amid talks of a slowdown and a general air of insecurity across global economies, India’s information technology (IT) and business process management (BPM) industry remains bullish about driving growth through innovation and skilling. Our ability to scale up these efforts will be essential to the growth of the sector across the world.

India is set to lead a wave of optimism and innovation for industries world-wide. Its abundant intellectual and human capital will see it become a powerhouse of global innovation. Think digital, think India The fourth industrial ...