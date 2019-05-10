For months across India friends and colleagues have asked each other one question — a question that can substitute for a greeting, for an ice-breaker, to revive conversations that have stalled. It’s a question that, in fact, doesn’t even need to be spelled out in full.

It is simply: How many? How many seats will the BJP get? Nobody knows, of course, or may even be close — except the handful of pollsters sitting tight-lipped on exit polls from the first five phases. But most have a likely number in mind. More to the point, on that one number depends what the next ...