How might lab-leak hypothesis matter?

By 1955, politics in the USSR had started becoming more normal. When Khrushchev won a power struggle against Molotov, the loser was sent as ambassador to Mongolia: There were no agencies or imprisonment in the picture. The USSR seemed to be coming out of its more radical stage, it seemed to become a normal country.

For many in the world, it was a time to normalise the relationship with the USSR, to look for areas of fruitful trade and collaboration, and thus encourage the path of the country towards normalcy. Two milestones reshaped events. In 1983, a Soviet fighter plane shot down ...