How much money will you get if your bank goes bust?

Finally, the deposit insurance cover has been raised five-fold to Rs 5 lakh — a huge comfort for small depositors, some of whom have been staring at losing their money kept in fraud-hit and mismanaged cooperative banks. Now if any bank fails, the depositors will get as much as Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

It took 17 years and a Rs 6,670-crore fraud in multi-state Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank to raise the cover. The latest revision, sixth since it started in ...