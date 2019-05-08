How organisations become institutions

This column is not about the Supreme Court and the merits of what lies at the heart of the current crisis of confidence. For a practising lawyer, discussing such subjects is fraught with the risk of being misread as being a commentary on the merits of who is right and who is wrong, with potentially grave consequences at the hands of the fraternity (and sorority).

In fact, even the usage of the word “crisis” can be an emotive issue. Instead, this column is about institutions and societal expectations that lie at the heart of how “organisations” transform into ...