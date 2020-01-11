How our lexicon got enriched in the past decade

As a student of linguistics one was taught that language changes due to assimilation and dissimilation, mergers and splits, syncope and apocope, prothesis and epenthesis … new words are borrowed or invented, the meaning of old words drifts or is redefined, and morphology of the lexicon develops or decays every couple of generations.

In the past decade all of the above has happened to our language, and our vocabulary. New words, new meanings, new interpretations, new implications and new understandings have created a new lexicon prompted by new technologies, new social realities, and ...