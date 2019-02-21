How podcasts are making smartphones 'smart'

My first exposure to a podcast was a few years ago when we took a road trip in the US. The person driving us was a hard core NPR (National Public Radio for the uninitiated) fan and insisted that we listen to a talk show on NPR instead of rock or jazz or any other form of music.

I dismissed podcast as a quaint US phenomenon designed for a nation that spends a lot of time driving around and waiting for the signal to change. Early last year I got exposed to the podcasting revolution brewing in our own backyard. I was invited to speak on the ‘Play to Potential’ podcast hosted ...