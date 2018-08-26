How politics and economics have their own versions of the Shepherd Problem

These days everyone is trying to solve two problems: which party will lead the next coalition and when will the economy recover. This reminds me of a problem in mathematics, which is actually not a problem at all. It is called the Shepherd Problem. It goes as follows: “A shepherd is tending 93 goats and seven sheep.

How old is the shepherd?” There are, of course, several variations of the problem. For example: Yesterday 67 planes landed and 43 took off. At 6 pm there were noon there were 32 planes on the ground. How many planes were still there at midnight? Serious ...