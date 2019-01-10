How serious is China's economic slowdown?

The outcome of the ongoing US-China trade war is closely linked to the assumptions regarding China’s economic growth trajectory. A China capable of sustaining a 6-6.5 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate over the next decade is unlikely to make significant policy changes to resolve the trade war.

Its effort would be to offer tactical concessions in the form of enhanced purchases of US goods, improved access to the Chinese market and providing assurances of an even playing field to foreign investors and companies vis-à-vis Chinese entities. Structural changes ...