How states fail

In the narrowest terms, a government can be defined as an entity with the capacity to monopolise two broad functions. It must monopolise violence within the territory it controls, thus preventing non-state actors from victimising citizens, or external forces from annexing territory.

It must be able to monopolise fiscal and monetary functions, like taxation and the issue of currency, preventing non-state actors from inflicting extortion. When a government’s ability to protect and maintain these two monopolies breaks down, the compact between citizens and the State also breaks ...