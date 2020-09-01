How the pandemic has changed research

A crisis can trigger major transformations. The race for a Covid-19 cure has also dramatically altered the way drug and vaccine research, clinical trials, and drug production is done globally.

The urgency has led to partnerships and alliances between erstwhile rivals; unprecedented levels of government-private co-operation; and production capacities being built even before a drug or a vaccine is ready. It has also led to a shift in priorities for drug research companies as they put aside other research projects to focus on a Covid-19 cure. India finds itself in the thick of action because ...