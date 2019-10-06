How the Supreme Court let us down

This is a tale of two Supreme Courts. The first has won international applause but severely displeased its own government. The other dismayed many of its fellow citizens but provided great relief to the country’s rulers.

At the heart of both stories is the contrast in their response to critical constitutional issues and violations of human rights. The issue before the British Supreme Court was whether Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament was lawful. In turn, that raised the question had he misled the Queen. Together these two raised further fundamental concerns: ...