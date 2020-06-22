How to bring down the price of land

The real estate industry has been sluggish for several years in India, yet on an average land continues to be quite expensive (1). This has far reaching implications for housing for the less affluent, domestic and foreign investment, and economic development more generally.

So, it is important to bring down the price of land. But how? The first thing that comes to mind is that there is a need to amend the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, (hereafter, the Act) and other such laws. Though prices of rural land had risen significantly in many places for several years before 2013, it is this Act ...