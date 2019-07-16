How to ensure media freedom

The fear was palpable. One journalist from Ghana spoke with his face under a veil of beads. Many others whispered their worry, fear and frustration on the sidelines of the Global Conference on Media Freedom 2019, held jointly by the British and Canadian governments in London last week.

Lawyers, politicians, ministers, ambassadors and lots of journalists among others were saying the same thing — the world has become a more hostile place for journalists. Reporters Without Borders called 2018 the deadliest year on record for journalists. UNESCO confirms that at least 99 journalists ...