How to make friends & influence people

A new book on Jammu and Kashmir’s educational policy for the future was due to be released. The authors had expected chief minister Mahbooba Mufti to release it and oversee the implementation of policy recommendations.

But the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government fell and Mufti lost her job. The next best option was to get governor Satya Pal Malik to unveil it. The Governor agreed instantly but his condition was: The release function should be held in Delhi. “I will be happy to travel to Delhi for the occasion,” he told the ...