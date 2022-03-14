How to read the Indian voter's mind

One of the abiding mysteries of politics is why do voters vote the way they do. Ever since television presenters introduced mind-numbing data analysis as a substitute for voter behaviour, we had to put up with ignorant blather on a monumental scale.

One reason for this is that the Indian pioneers of this approach were data-obsessed economists whose main objective was to make predictions about which party would get how many seats. It began in the late 1980s as a sport that soon transformed into a game of voter surveys, amounts of funding and the TRPs of election shows. Quite quickly ...