How to regulate cryptocurrencies

Answering four questions leads to the optimal financial regulatory design when faced with any new situation. When we apply them into the ownership and use of cryptocurrency, there are some concerns about consumer protection, and there is a reasonably simple strategy which can be applied when Indian financial service providers engage with Indian residents.

For many people, financial regulation is what today's financial regulators do, it is what satisfies powerful political lobbies, or interference, into the things that one does not like. Financial regulation should not be such ...