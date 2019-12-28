How vulnerable are bank ATMs?

At least 22 people of the same locality in Kolkata lost more than Rs 5 lakh in early December, as fraudsters possibly using skimming machines at multiple ATMs emptied bank accounts within hours of salaries and pensions being deposited. On another “Black Sunday” in August 2018, more than 50 people lost over Rs 20 lakh.

How vulnerable are ATMs worldwide? About five or six years ago, a restaurateur in the American state of Tennessee, along with his associate, withdrew more than $400,000 in $20 bills around Nashville over a period of 18 months. Using a special button sequence ...