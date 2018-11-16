How workers are being crushed under the weight of a brutal Gig Economy

Hailing a cab during rush hour in Bengaluru this week, I watched in alarm as the driver's time to pick me up kept being revised upwards till he arrived some 25 minutes later. The artificial intelligence that had connected us that day had not been so intelligent; he had made his way across one of the most congested roads in all of India.

When I jumped in, I noticed his eyes had a dazed look; I wondered if he was on strong medication or hallucinogens until I noticed him discreetly wolfing down a dry bun. Ashamed to have had such thoughts, I asked him to stop for a minute and finish ...