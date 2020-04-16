Hungry for more

Dwindling supplies of processed and convenience foods at a time when their demand has surged in the wake of the extended national lockdown is a worrisome issue that needs attention.

Though the food-processing industry has been freed from the lockdown, its functioning has been marred by the shortage of labour and packaging material, apart from the glitches in procuring raw inputs and distributing value-added products. Processed items, including instant mixes and ready-to-cook or ready-to-consume products, now account for a sizable share of the food market, especially in the urban areas that ...