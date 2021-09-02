Hydrogen's green fix

Green hydrogen could well be tomorrow’s preferred fuel in certain sectors, given the breathtaking pace of activity seen across the world. India is firming up its plan even as some countries take the lead.

Hydrogen can be produced by using electricity to split water in an electrolyser. If this is done using renewable energy, the hydrogen is referred to as green or renewable hydrogen. This hydrogen is pricier than that produced from natural gas or coal currently, but the cost equation is probably going to flip in the next few years. “Under the right conditions, the green ...