A few years ago Vodafone ran a Valentine’s Day ad that became unbelievably popular all over the world.

The brand just took the Stevie Wonder song, “I just called to say I love you” and put many more options to “called” in the menu … Texted, Whatsapped, Facebooked, Tweeted, MMSed, Skyped, Instagrammed, Gmailed, Pinged, Flickered, CCed, Linkedlined, Facetimed, Plus-oned, StumbleUponed, Tumblred, RTed, Replied, Tagged, Favorited, Bid, Uploaded, MySpaced, Pinned, PayPalled, Voxed, Vibered, Vined, Liked … if the ad had been released today, we could ...