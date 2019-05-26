IBC: Introduce pre-packs, group insolvency to facilitate speedy resolutions

A remarkable aspect of the implementation of the Indian insolvency reform has been the continuous attention to improvements in the law. The judiciary and the regulator have been at the helm of maintaining the malleability of the law in light of functional requirements arising from case to case under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

In the coming months, we are hopeful of a few more cracks in the framework being filled. Bahram N Vakil One of the main objectives of the insolvency reform was to ensure speedy resolution of firms. However, timelines under ...