Identify the right levers

Given demand and supportive policy, there can be spectacular advances in technology and concomitant reductions in costs. The first hard disk drive was the IBM Model 350 disk file of 1956. It had 50 discs, each of 24-inch circumference, with a total capacity of just under 5 megabytes (5 Mb).

The first 1 gigabyte hard drive (1 Gb = 1024 Mb) also from IBM, came out in 1980. It weighed 250 kg and cost over $100,000 at the time. Even low-end 2018 smartphones offer 64 Gb storage space. The solar power industry has seen a similar spectacular progression in the development of photovoltaic (PV) ...