JUST IN
India Q2FY23 GDP: Looking beyond the noise
Budget 2023: How the finance ministry can kill many birds with one stone
Why this is India's decade
Geo-engineering and climate control
Smart pickup in good jobs
The regulatory puzzle of MIIs
Entering the final stretch
Going truly federal: Why states should be allowed to levy an income tax
What 'teaching a lesson' in Gujarat means
WTO calls for free trade in goods to cope with climate change
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Today, India commences its G20 presidency
Business Standard

Identifying an offshore investor

FPIs incorporated under different structures in different jurisdictions create regulatory loopholes and make it difficult to identify the true beneficiary of foreign investing entities

Topics
Money laundering  | Foreign portfolio investor | BS Opinion

Ajay Tyagi 

Ajay Tyagi

For obvious reasons, identifying the actual beneficiary of an investment in an asset is extremely important for law enforcement agencies across the world.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Money laundering

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 22:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.