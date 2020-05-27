Illogical ban

The agriculture ministry’s proposal to ban 27 commonly used plant protection chemicals is ill-timed and economically untenable. The plan, triggered by disputable environmental and health concerns, has evoked sharp criticism from all stakeholders in the agro-chemicals sector, including the industry and farmers.

Agricultural scientists have also decried the move, which, they fear, might gravely hurt the farm sector, which has stood out as a silver lining in the coronavirus-battered economy. Only environmental activists have welcomed it, though without offering credible reasons for ...