Immigration authorities did a good job by stopping Goyal from flying abroad

This refers to the front page lead “Goyal, wife stopped from flying abroad” (May 26). One must laud the alertness of the immigration authorities for having acted on the look out circular in time. Calling back a "taxiing Emirates flight" must've needed some quick decision making and prompt bold action. I am sure such action against a very influential man would've required clearance from a high level. Whether Naresh Goyal is guilty or not, is for the investigating authorities and the courts to decide but it would've looked silly if the couple was out of the country when a decision eventually comes. Having yet another suspected fugitive sitting in London when he might be quizzed here, would've been a bad start for the new government. It would've looked politically incorrect. We all know too well how long, arduous and frustrating the extradition process can be.

Default debt of over Rs 8,500 crore, obstinate refusal to step out of the C suite, grounded aircraft, 14,000 employees without any salaries and wages, CEO and many other senior executives having quit, multiple probes by different agencies and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs — these are reasons enough to prompt the staff union to approach the police and seek restrictions on Goyal and the senior management from leaving India. If indeed he is not guilty, he can very well stay in Mumbai and prove that to the investigators. Right from here, he can also engage in all possible meetings and measures to raise money for salvaging the airline. Perhaps Hindujas will prove the saviour in this situation and bring back this once India's finest airline its former glory. Good luck Mr Goyal.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number