Imran Khan's choice: Lead or follow on

There are two challenges when you talk about Pakistan today. First, whether you focus on the history, geography or politics. And second, whatever tack you choose, where do you begin? I could have begun this National Interest, for example, with 2019, today, as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman returned home.

I could have also chosen 2009, 1999, 1989 or 1979. I am taking you back, instead to 1969, don’t worry, you will be back soon to Friday, March 1, 2019. It was in 1969 that Muslim countries, smarting under Israel’s spectacular victory in the six-day-war of 1967 ...