JUST IN
Imran Khan the demolisher
Gully cricket is dead, and so are its quaint rituals
The Chief Twit takes over, but why should any of us care?
A curious deal, with or without the blue tick
Data goes private: Positive for India but also a challenge for the govt
Why G20 summits have become an R & R break for overworked heads of govts
Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green
Handling a high-tech Chinese military
Empowering Gati Shakti
A different kind of quiet quitting
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Gully cricket is dead, and so are its quaint rituals
Business Standard

Imran Khan the demolisher

There has always been a risk-taking edge to Imran Khan. Like him or hate him, it had to be someone like him to finally threaten to demolish the Establishment

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan  | Pakistan government

Shekhar Gupta 

Follow this columnist
Shekhar Gupta

Conspiracy theorising is a national obsession in Pakistan as is cricket punditry. Thursday’s failed attempt on the life of Imran Khan would confound the most consummated pundits of both: Political conspiracy and cricket.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Imran Khan

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 09:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.