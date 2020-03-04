In Covid-19 fight, it's about fundamentals

The novel coronavirus has globalised. And it is playing havoc. It has killed or sickened people in 73 co­untries. It has sent stock markets shivering.

It has paralysed economic activity in China and parts of East Asia, the manufacturing engine of the world. It could potentially se­nd the global economy into a severe downturn or recession. At this stage, around two months after the first outbreak in Wuhan, no one can confidently predict where this will end. However, what is clear is that fundamentals matter — for individuals, health systems and for the economy — even in ...