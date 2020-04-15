In search of the Covid war room

The Trump administration is battling coronavirus without a war room, Los Angeles Times wrote a few days ago.

That perhaps is the only similarity that India shares with the US on Covid-19, thankfully. But why not have a war room that’s the core of all decision-making to not only contain the spread of the virus but also address all issues central to the crisis? Or are there multiple war rooms in the government dealing with the dynamic scenario? Many senior officials across ministries didn’t want to respond to that question while pointing out that international models ...