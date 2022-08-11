In the field

The 11th agricultural census, which is underway now, is set to be vastly different and much more consequential than its past versions. For the first time, this huge exercise is being carried out fully digitally, on smartphones and tablets. It is using specially designed mobile apps and other modern tools, including satellite mapping, drones, and digitised land records — which are now available in most states — to ensure accuracy and early availability of data. The government avowedly intends to use the updated statistics to reorient its farm policies to help small and marginal farmers shift to relatively remunerative crops and agriculture’s allied activities. Lifting the quality of the farm produce to global standards to enhance its export potential is the other stated objective of the resultant re-jigged farm policies.

