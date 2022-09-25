In the margin

Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s announcement that the markets regulator is considering extending the concept of application supported by blocked amount, or ASBA, to the secondary market has interesting implications. It could smooth out trading for retail investors and enable individuals to earn interest while maintaining market exposure. But it could also result in a massive competitive advantage for banks, which do also offer securities broking services and hurt standalone brokerages and fintechs. ASBA as it stands has proved to be a boon for retail investors in the primary markets. It allows an investor to subscribe to an initial public offering (IPO) while placing a lien on the exact funding necessary. In case the investor receives full or partial allotment, the exact amount required is debited, and the requisite number of shares transferred. If allotment does not happen in the case of high oversubscription, or an incorrect application, the lien is removed. Either way, the money remains in the investor’s bank account and continues to generate interest, assuming it is an interest-bearing account.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 21:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU