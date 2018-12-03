Incorrigible, irrepressible & unforgivable

For decades, governors have been thought of as one of the weak points of Indian democracy. Concern has been repeatedly expressed about the sort of people chosen, their conduct in office and, even, the things they say or, these days, tweet.

Yet it had never occurred to me we could have one who is so hatefully prejudiced, you could justifiably call him communal. That was until Tathagata Roy appeared on the scene. Appointed governor of Tripura in May 2015 and governor of Meghalaya in August this year, Mr Roy has not lost an opportunity to target and taunt Muslims, if not demonise them, ...