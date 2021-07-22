Increasing infection

India has not emerged from the threat of the pandemic and the threat of a third or even a fourth wave hovering over everybody. The distribution and intensity of a third wave will depend not just on vaccination rates but also on how the first and the second wave have played out.

It is unfortunate, therefore, that the government has not worked hard enough to get reliable data on the spread of the virus and its effect on mortality. What is available is the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR’s) series of serosurveys, which sample the prevalence of antibodies for Covid-19 in ...