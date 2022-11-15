India as the world's factory: China may be in denial

Apple’s recent decision to shift manufacturing of its flagship smartphone product, the iPhone, to India has sparked a fresh wave of speculation on India emerging as the world’s factory. While analysts like JP Morgan estimate that India could garner a share of between 5 per cent and 25 per cent of iPhone manufacturing, certain close observers of hi-tech manufacturing in estimate a 150 per cent growth year-on-year on Apple’s manufacturing in India, by Apple’s lead contract manufacturer . The smartphone manufacturing boom in India goes well beyond the iPhone, with Samsung and other players expanding their India production capacity.