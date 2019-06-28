India at the G-20

This year’s G-20 summit is being held at a time of grave global distress. Multiple fault-lines are threatening to derail the global order and there is no leadership around the world that seems capable of rising up to the challenges of our times.

Donald Trump is busy being Trump, threatening to rip up global frameworks without offering any real alternative. The European Union is coming to terms with its own dysfunctionality at a time when it is being challenged from within and without. The United Kingdom is so mired in a political mess of its own making that it is unclear if it can even ...