India-Australia summit and signals to China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, made history with their virtual summit on June 4. They upgraded India-Australia relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, issued a “Shared Vision for Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific” and concluded as many as nine bilateral agreements, of which the Mutual Logistics Support Agreement(MLSA) is the most significant.

The two countries have now raised their bi-annual 2+2 bilateral foreign and defence secretary level talks to the ministerial level. This is noteworthy as this format is ...