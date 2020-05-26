India can't avoid land reforms anymore

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. In a matter of weeks, a pathogen that is one-fifth the size of a grain of sand has brought large economies to their knees. Our economy was slowing already and the pandemic has only hastened the haemorrhaging.

While we must address the clear and present danger, we also have a unique opportunity to push in radical reforms now. Reforms that everyone agrees to, but have never got implemented in scale — on the issue of land, for example. Land is the most preferred asset for individuals and lenders in the country. The 2017 data ...