India could pioneer the 'Thrust and Shield' in dealing with Covid-19

For the past four weeks, I have had the privilege of leading over a hundred of Australia’s brightest medical scientists, economists and political scientists to chart possible options to recover from Covid-19. We call it the ‘Roadmap to Recovery’ a report to the nation.

We outline two options – the elimination of the virus, or the controlled adaptation to it. We roundly rejected the idea of letting the virus run unchecked, leading to a “herd immunity”. The two options suggested have a real chance in Australia – four of our states on the track for ...