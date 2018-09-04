India Inc must seize climate initiative

When US President Donald Trump declared in 2017 that he was walking out of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change, it did two things. While triggering waves of protests across the world, it also galvanised several American businesses, counties, universities and colleges into action.

They came together to declare “We are still in”. It was an unprecedented moment, where the Head of the State declared unilateral noncooperation with a movement that had the planet’s best interests at heart, and some its most powerful citizens came out to say, “Even if America is ...