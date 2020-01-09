India Inc: Seen but not heard

Something is surreal in the state of business in India, and nothing captures it better than Tuesday’s newspapers. The headlines were dominated by report on the attack by armed goons too cowardly to show their faces against students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The turbulence of those photos stood in stark contrast to a posed snap of a group of grinning industrialists (all men, all old) surrounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recording a meeting called to discuss how to jog the economy out of its becalmed state. Over the past few days, there has been a clamour for ...